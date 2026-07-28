Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 432.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,489 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.23.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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