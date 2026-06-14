Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 156,081 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $112,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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