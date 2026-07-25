Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $100.42 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994,968 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 2,146,573 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $100,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

More Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here