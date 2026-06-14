Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $101.64 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,740 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in American Express were worth $101,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.83 and a 200-day moving average of $335.98. The company has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a one year low of $286.15 and a one year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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