Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $135.91 Million Holdings in onsemi $ON

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509,906 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 560,840 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.64% of onsemi worth $135,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dockside LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $3,445,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in onsemi by 23,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 1,708,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Wall Street Zen raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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