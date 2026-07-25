Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $147.07 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,397,728 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,843,765 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.46% of Huntington Bancshares worth $147,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 219,185 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 707,605 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Key Huntington Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Article Title

The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans.

Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall.

Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Article Title

Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The recent pullback in analyst price targets may be limiting upside expectations, even after the earnings report.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2%

HBAN opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here