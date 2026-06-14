Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $173.73 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,985 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Marriott International worth $173,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $365.65 and its 200-day moving average is $337.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $403.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Marriott International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here