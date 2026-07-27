Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $24.09 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 535.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,677 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 54.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 76.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 671,700 shares of the company's stock worth $126,757,000 after purchasing an additional 244,901 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.47.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.0%

THC stock opened at $233.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

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