Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $25.70 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 4,787.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,861 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $268,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $258,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $246,420,000 after purchasing an additional 831,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.63 and a 52 week high of $193.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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