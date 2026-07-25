Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $273.64 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804,271 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 2,277,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $273,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here