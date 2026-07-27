Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $35.88 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 1,909.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109,126 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,954,413 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $35,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 605.8% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.35 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

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About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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