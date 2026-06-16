Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $36.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 465,887 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Amer Sports worth $36,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amer Sports by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,372,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,971,000 after buying an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amer Sports by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,093,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Amer Sports by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,286,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 251,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Amer Sports by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 219,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report).

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