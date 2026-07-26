Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $53.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,124 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Sandisk worth $53,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the first quarter worth $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,905 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $3,481,000.

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Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,754.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,087.24. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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