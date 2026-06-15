Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $56.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,453 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $56,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $240.13 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $242.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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