Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $62.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 187.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606,388 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,351,653 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of Kenvue worth $62,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.25 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Kenvue's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

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