Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $687.71 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 658,899 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Tesla were worth $687,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here