Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $96.67 Million Stake in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Free Report) by 1,397.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,586 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,586 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.86% of Webster Financial worth $96,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $79.00 to $77.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WBS opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.78%.The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Webster Financial's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Webster Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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