Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $99.99 Million Stake in onsemi $ON

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 895,149 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of onsemi worth $99,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in onsemi during the first quarter worth $495,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in onsemi during the first quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.

Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.

Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.

Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

onsemi Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ON opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on onsemi from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.24.

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onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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