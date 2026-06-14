Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Illinois Tool Works worth $125,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $257.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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