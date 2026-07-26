Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,273 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 204,307 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $75,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 96.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,080. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,233,547.76. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $209.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.97 and a 12 month high of $209.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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