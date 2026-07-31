Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,373 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 122,773 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company's stock worth $60,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,018 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,549,572 shares of the company's stock worth $32,405,000 after buying an additional 1,069,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,655,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,710,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,737,000 after buying an additional 974,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,960.40. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $18.50 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Amneal reported $796 million in second-quarter revenue, $58 million in GAAP net income, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.18. Revenue and earnings also improved from the year-ago period. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Amneal reported $796 million in second-quarter revenue, $58 million in GAAP net income, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.18. Revenue and earnings also improved from the year-ago period. Positive Sentiment: Profitability was stronger than anticipated. Adjusted EBITDA reached $206 million, while reported earnings exceeded Wall Street forecasts. The results helped drive an initial sharp advance in AMRX shares after the release. Amneal Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Adjusted EBITDA reached $206 million, while reported earnings exceeded Wall Street forecasts. The results helped drive an initial sharp advance in AMRX shares after the release. Positive Sentiment: Amneal raised or reaffirmed a constructive 2026 outlook. Full-year revenue guidance is $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, and EPS guidance is $0.96 to $1.06, with the EPS midpoint above the current consensus estimate. The company also completed a July debt repricing expected to reduce interest costs. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Earnings and Guidance

Full-year revenue guidance is $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, and EPS guidance is $0.96 to $1.06, with the EPS midpoint above the current consensus estimate. The company also completed a July debt repricing expected to reduce interest costs. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call provided additional context. Investors are evaluating the sustainability of the quarterly beat, the updated guidance, and the expected benefit from lower financing costs. Amneal Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are evaluating the sustainability of the quarterly beat, the updated guidance, and the expected benefit from lower financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Some of the initial earnings enthusiasm faded. After the sharp post-results rally, investors may have locked in gains, particularly because the revenue outlook was approximately in line with expectations rather than a major upside surprise.

After the sharp post-results rally, investors may have locked in gains, particularly because the revenue outlook was approximately in line with expectations rather than a major upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and return metrics remain risks. Amneal’s reported net margin was only 4.01%, and return on equity remained deeply negative, which could limit valuation expansion despite improving operating results.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amneal Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amneal Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here