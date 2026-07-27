Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 752.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,638 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 401,315 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.56% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,131. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 1,973 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,434,803.34. This represents a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATMU

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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