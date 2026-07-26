Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 2,943.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,219 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 225,555 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Cencora worth $73,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cencora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Cencora by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $309.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $284.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.47. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here