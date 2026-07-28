Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,461 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 205,813 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 324 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5%

ACGL stock opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price target on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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