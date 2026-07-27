Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,229 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 27,893 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $387.42 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $322.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.26 and a 12 month high of $389.11. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $345.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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