Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 15,808 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $116,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 100,245 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here