Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 281,192 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,947 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 281,192 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $300,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $242.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a $290.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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