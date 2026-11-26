Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,879,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,329,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.04% of Hyperliquid Strategies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the second quarter valued at about $79,842,000. Paradigm Operations LP bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the second quarter worth about $44,936,535. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the third quarter valued at about $24,540,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the second quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the second quarter valued at about $5,285,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $9.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $34.30 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyperliquid Strategies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

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Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PURR opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.44. Hyperliquid Strategies had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 3,891.05%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hyperliquid Strategies Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies is a digital-asset treasury company focused on the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Its strategy centers on acquiring and holding HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain and decentralized trading platform. The company is distinct from Hyperliquid, the platform itself: Hyperliquid Strategies provides a publicly traded vehicle for investors seeking exposure to HYPE and the ecosystem. Its business is centered on digital-asset holdings rather than a broad range of conventional products or services.

Further Reading

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