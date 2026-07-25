Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 7,914,450 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 1,839.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,344,709 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,914,450 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of AT&T worth $241,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here