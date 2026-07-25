Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 896,692 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 896,692 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Welltower worth $182,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after acquiring an additional 915,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,751,134,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Welltower by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,403,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $252.94. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.89.

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About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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