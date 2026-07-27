Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675,587 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 535,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.24% of AvePoint worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $10,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,404,543 shares of the company's stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,173,280 shares of the company's stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 417,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 552.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 465,291 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AvePoint by 83.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 232,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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