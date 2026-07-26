Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 340.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,009 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Cigna Group worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after buying an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after buying an additional 1,243,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,136,699,000 after buying an additional 972,302 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

View Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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