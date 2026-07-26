Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 3,350.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,572 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 326,818 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Humana worth $58,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,652,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,490,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,571 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $948,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,403,877,000 after buying an additional 97,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,151,759,000 after buying an additional 1,008,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Humana Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $388.56 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $364.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $428.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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