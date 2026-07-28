Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 199.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $427.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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