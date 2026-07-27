Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,112 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $37,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $227.96 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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