Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 436,129 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $116,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock worth $451,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the company's stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 273,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3%

PEP stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $150.93. The firm has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

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Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

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