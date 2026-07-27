Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 117,980 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,700 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 117,980 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $162,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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