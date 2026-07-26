Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 123,105 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,010 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 123,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $332.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC cut their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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