Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,235 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,005 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Intuit were worth $38,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $296.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day moving average is $393.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here