Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 49,200 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,800 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of STMicroelectronics worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156,161 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,731,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 67.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,003,933 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,029 shares during the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 135.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,322,540 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 1,334,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company's stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of STM stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.93.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on STM

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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