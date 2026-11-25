Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 52,808 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $53,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,930,074,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 26,831.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,239,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,291,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,521 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,662,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,930,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.18, for a total value of $200,807.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,004.22. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paladin sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.01, for a total value of $317,748.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,774.50. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 708 shares of company stock valued at $724,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of EQIX opened at $982.77 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,017.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,026.82. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equinix's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,130.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,222.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,234.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. is a global digital infrastructure company that operates data centers where businesses can house their computing and networking equipment. Its colocation services support organizations seeking secure, reliable facilities for their IT systems. The company also provides interconnection services that enable customers to connect with cloud providers, networks, business partners and one another. Its Equinix Fabric platform offers software-defined connectivity, while its xScale facilities are designed to serve large-scale cloud and technology companies.

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