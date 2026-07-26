Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 62,809 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 62,809 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $66,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after buying an additional 1,047,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after buying an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,772,638,000 after buying an additional 827,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average is $195.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.72%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here