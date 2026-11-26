Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,821 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 668,650 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 64.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,163,060 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $99,663,000 after purchasing an additional 84,465 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,376 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More CVS Health News

Investors following CVS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: CVS has reportedly beaten earnings estimates for six consecutive quarters and raised guidance, while improving profitability at Aetna points to progress in its turnaround. CVS Has Beaten Earnings Estimates 6 Quarters Straight. Why Is the Stock Under $90?

CVS has reportedly beaten earnings estimates for six consecutive quarters and raised guidance, while improving profitability at Aetna points to progress in its turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Investors bought 27,165 CVS call options on Nov. 24, about 52% above the average daily volume. The activity may reflect increased bullish positioning, though options flows do not guarantee a share-price move.

Investors bought 27,165 CVS call options on Nov. 24, about 52% above the average daily volume. The activity may reflect increased bullish positioning, though options flows do not guarantee a share-price move. Neutral Sentiment: Recent attention to CVS has increased, but the cited search-interest article does not identify a new company-specific development that would clearly change the investment outlook. Investors Heavily Search CVS Health Corporation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $108.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.6650 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem Shah acquired 23,855 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,195.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 88,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,607.24. This trade represents a 36.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health is a U.S. health care company whose businesses span retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, health insurance and care delivery. Its CVS Pharmacy locations and digital services provide prescription fulfillment, over-the-counter medicines and health and wellness products. The company also operates MinuteClinic walk-in clinics in select locations. Through CVS Caremark, CVS Health provides pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans and government programs. Its Aetna business offers health insurance and related benefits, while its care delivery operations include Oak Street Health primary care centers and Signify Health services, including in-home health evaluations.

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