Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 72,959 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,887 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 72,959 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,262,000 after buying an additional 49,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 439.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,341 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $250.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $224.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $256.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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