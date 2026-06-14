Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 919,441 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 919,441 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $101,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 257,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,717,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Dockside LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 523,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 65,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

TXN stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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