Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 94,472 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,846 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 94,472 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $52,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ADP alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $226.21 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Automatic Data Processing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Automatic Data Processing wasn't on the list.

While Automatic Data Processing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here