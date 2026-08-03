Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,534 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 95.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the software maker's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 39.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 52.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Five9 by 147.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,816.52. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $145,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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