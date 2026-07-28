Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 825,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,944,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.81% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,779 shares of the company's stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 41,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of OSW opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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