Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,203 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of UL Solutions worth $34,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UL Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UL Solutions by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in UL Solutions by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULS. Zacks Research lowered shares of UL Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UL Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,887.20. The trade was a 23.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $70,861.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $789,934.68. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

UL Solutions stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UL Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UL Solutions wasn't on the list.

While UL Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here