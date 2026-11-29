Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,033,482 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $18,334,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,219,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,673,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, COO Robert Hull sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 276,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,280,819.18. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:HR opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.46). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -685.71%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and leasing outpatient medical buildings. Its properties are used by hospitals, health systems, physician groups and other healthcare providers for services such as physician practices and outpatient care. The company's portfolio includes medical office buildings, many located on or near hospital campuses. Healthcare Realty serves healthcare markets across the United States and provides property management and related services to support its tenants' operations.

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